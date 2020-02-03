Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 297 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $117.79. 35,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

