Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock valued at $362,697 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.