AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AEGON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 1,698,575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AEGON by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AEGON by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 77,921 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.