180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 913,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

