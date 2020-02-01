Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $310,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $57,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after buying an additional 674,547 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,066,000 after purchasing an additional 502,922 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,029,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,363,000 after purchasing an additional 433,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of BNS opened at $54.62 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

