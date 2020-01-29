Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

