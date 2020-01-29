Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

NYSE:AVH opened at $4.65 on Monday. Avianca has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $377.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avianca will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avianca news, insider Perry Michael purchased 36,111,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avianca stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

