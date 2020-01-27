Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 21,376.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 64.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,239,000 after acquiring an additional 201,240 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $7.63 on Monday, hitting $118.88. 650,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

