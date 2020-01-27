12,198 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $126.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

