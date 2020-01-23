Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

