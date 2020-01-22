Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

