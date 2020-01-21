Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,620 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,914,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

