Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.26

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.26 and last traded at $134.02, with a volume of 22546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

