Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.95. 1,095,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

